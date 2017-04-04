Police responding to incident in Pakuranga – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Police responding to incident in Pakuranga

To be attributed to Senior Sergeant Emiel Logan, Counties Manukau Police

Police are currently responding to a serious incident at a residential property in Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga Heights.

One person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical and unstable condition.

A large number of Police are currently on the scene and officers are working to establish the facts of what has occurred.

Further updates will be provided as soon as more information is known.

