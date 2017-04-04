Nelson man faces several charges after fleeing Police – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Nelson man faces several charges after fleeing Police

Nelson man faces several charges after fleeing Police

A 28-year-old man is facing several charges after fleeing from Police yesterday in Nelson.



Sergeant Dale Smith, from Nelson’s Tactical Crime Unit, says the man was initially spotted sitting in a parked vehicle outside Waimea Old Boys Rugby Club in Gladstone Road yesterday afternoon.



“The man appeared to be slumped over the steering wheel of the car, with the engine running.”



“As Police approached, the man lifted his head and began driving towards the officers, and the officers had to take evasive action to avoid being hit.”



“The man then fled from Police, crashing his car a short time later on the corner of Lower Queen Street and Swamp Road. He then attempted to flee on foot.”



The man is facing charges of driving while disqualified, reckless driving, aggravated assault, and other driving and drug-related charges.



He is scheduled to appear in Nelson District Court today.



