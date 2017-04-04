MIL OSI – Source: Bay Of Plenty Regional Council – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Mauao by-election votes due – Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Tuesday, 4 April 2017 10:00 a.m.

Voters in Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Mauao Māori constituency have only one week left to vote for their new Councillor. Voting closes at 12 noon next Tuesday 11 April.

Electoral Officer Robyn Garrett said that voters just need to tick the name of their preferred candidate on the voting paper they received in the mail, and post it back using the Freepost envelope provided.

“People can also drop their voting papers into ballot boxes at Regional Council’s main Tauranga (87 First Ave) or Mount Maunganui (6 Rata St) offices which are open 8.30am-5.00pm, Monday to Friday. Voting papers need to be returned to the Electoral Officer by 12 noon on Tuesday 11 April to be eligible for counting,” Ms Garrett said.

Voters enrolled in the Mauao Māori constituency that didn’t receive voting papers in the mail can contact the Electoral Officer by calling 0800 884 880, or visit Regional Council’s Tauranga office, to complete a special vote.

“People can also enrol to vote anytime up until the day before voting closes. They can do that online at www.elections.org.nz or by visiting any PostShop,” said Ms Garrett.

Six candidates have been nominated in the by-election to fill a vacancy left following the death of Councillor Awanui Black last November. The nominees are Carlton Bidois, Antoine Coffin, Matire Duncan, Paora Paul Martin, Matemoana McDonald and Christopher Stokes. Candidate profiles and further information about the by-election are available at www.boprc.govt.nz/byelection.

The Regional Council Mauao Māori constituency extends from the top of the Kaimai Mamaku ranges to Waihī Beach and Ōtamarākau, including Katikati, Tauranga, Matakana, Te Puke, Maketū, Pongakawa and the surrounding areas.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council provides for sustainable development in the Bay of Plenty. As outlined in its Long Term Plan, Regional Council works to maintain, improve and manage people’s use of natural resources (such as land, air and water), strengthen community resilience to natural hazards, foster region-wide collaboration, and boost local economic performance.

—

