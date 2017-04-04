MIL OSI –
Headline: Kohimarama slip
Tuesday, 4 April 2017 – 8:47pm
Emergency services are currently in attendance at a slip on Kohimarama Road, between Eltham Road and Takapuna Drive, Auckland.
Reports were received at approximately 8:00pm that a hillside had collapsed onto a unit of flats.
Staff are currently working to account for the residents in the building.
Further information will be provided as it becomes available.
