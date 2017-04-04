MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Kohimarama slip

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a slip on Kohimarama Road, between Eltham Road and Takapuna Drive, Auckland.

Reports were received at approximately 8:00pm that a hillside had collapsed onto a unit of flats.

Staff are currently working to account for the residents in the building.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre