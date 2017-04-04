Incident on Strowan Road, Christchurch – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Incident on Strowan Road, Christchurch

At 5.10pm tonight a female was confronted by two females when she got off the bus on Strowan Road, Christchurch.

The pair threatened the victim and forced her to withdraw $50 from an ATM at the nearby Z Energy Service Station.

They have then taken the money from her and run off towards the train tracks at Wairakei Road.

Police are working with the victim and making further enquiries.

Police would like to hear from anyone that may have witnessed this incident.

People can contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

