Human Rights Commission not advocating change to hate speech laws

The Human Rights Commission confirmed today it was not advocating for a change to hate speech laws.

“We are not proposing any changes to hate speech laws,” said Human Rights Commission spokeswoman Christine Ammunson.

“We are asking Police to collect “hate crime” data as part of their crime statistics. For example if Jewish graves are desecrated we want Police to record that crime as more than just property damage.”

An open letter has been widely reported in the media and the Commission hoped to read it, however those who signed it have yet to forward it to us so we are unable to comment on it said Ms Ammunson.

“There are a number of laws that are already in place that deal with speech and actions that attack people or groups on the basis of their personal characteristics. Courts and tribunals interpret these laws with reference to freedom of expression and other relevant legal principles.”