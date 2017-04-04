Fatal crash SH27 near Waharoa – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Fatal crash SH27 near Waharoa

Police are in attendance at a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 27 and Wairere Road, in Waharoa near Matamata.

A truck and car have collided around 4:45 this afternoon.

One driver has died at the scene

The other driver is uninjured.

Diversions will be put in place shortly.

Serious Crash Unit have been notified and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

