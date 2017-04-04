MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Dunedin Coroner appointed

Dunedin lawyer David Robinson has been appointed a coroner, Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson announced today. He replaces Brigitte Windley who was appointed a coroner in 2015 and now returns to Wellington.

Mr Robinson is currently a partner of the Dunedin law firm Gallaway Cook Allan. He has worked primarily in the area of civil litigation, including acting in substantial trust disputes, commercial litigation, construction law matters and maritime disputes. He also spent a number of years acting as a Crown prosecutor, conducting jury trials and appeals to the High Court.

Mr Robinson takes up his appointment on 7 April 2017.

