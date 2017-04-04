MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Delays expected while emergency work carried out on SH1 south of Tirau

Drivers are being advised to expect delays on State Highway 1 near Tirau for the next several days while emergency works are carried out after a tomo, or underground cavity, was discovered under the highway yesterday.

NZ Transport Agency Regional Performance Manager Karen Boyt says the tomo was discovered near the Oraka Stream Bridge (North) between Tirau town and the roundabout at the intersection of SH1 and SH5.

SH1 traffic is being managed through the site under a single lane with stop/go controls, with a south-bound detour in place. North-bound traffic has priority.

The detour involves SH29 to Te Poi and SH28, back on to SH1.

“We’re encouraging drivers to use the detour, as it will only add 15 minutes to the journey and it will help to avoid congestion and delays on the single lane section of SH1 at Tirau,” Ms Boyt says.

The detour route is suitable for HPMV and 50Max freight traffic. Tirau is still accessible from the north via SH1, and from the south via SH1. People wishing to take a break or visit Tirau should be reassured that the township remains accessible from both directions.

The Transport Agency expects the work will be completed before the start of the Easter holidays at the end of next week. However people should check the traffic and travel website or social media for the latest information.

http://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic (external link)

—

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.