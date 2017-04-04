MIL OSI – Source: Auckland University of Technology – Release/Statement

Headline: 2017 Woolf Fisher First-in-Family AUT Scholarship recipients announced

04 Apr, 2017

Callum Fiu is one of this year’s Woolf Fisher First-in-Family AUT Scholarship recipients.

The names of thirteen new Woolf Fisher First-in-Family AUT Scholarship recipients were announced at a celebration event at AUT’s City Campus last week.

The scholarship holders will be the first in their immediate families to seek to complete a degree. The recipients will become key role models in their families and their community and mentors of other young people wishing to change their lives through university education.

The Woolf Fisher First-in-Family AUT Scholarship was established in 2014 by the Woolf Fisher Trust to ‘break the cycle’ and encourage students from families with no history of degree level study and for whom university study is a challenge for family for financial and/or cultural reasons to enable them to participate in university education.

The scholarship covers the direct costs of study for the duration of an AUT undergraduate degree at any of the university’s three campuses located in the city, the North Shore and at Manukau, with a nominal value of around $20,000 per scholarship

Now in its third year, there are 36 Woolf Fisher First-in-Family AUT Scholarship students currently studying at the university. This has been made possible through the Woolf Fisher Trust, one of New Zealand’s largest privately endowed educational trusts.

AUT Vice-Chancellor Derek McCormack says the university is delighted to have partnered with the Woolf Fisher Trust to establish this scholarship scheme.

“Our goal is to encourage these young New Zealanders to follow their dreams by graduating with an AUT degree, to enjoy career success in their chosen field of study, and to provide encouragement and support to others to also aspire to university success,” says Mr McCormack.

“AUT is committed to providing access to people who might not in the past have thought of engaging with the university and the Woolf Fisher First-in-Family AUT Scholarship is a part of that commitment.”

The 2017 Woolf Fisher First-in-Family AUT Scholarship recipients are:

Laryia Lomitusi from Otara, Auckland studying a Bachelor of Health Science majoring in Nursing

Callum Fiu from Mangere, Auckland studying a Bachelor of Design

Makelila Fetu’u from Otara, Auckland studying a Bachelor of Health Science

Felila Havea from Mangere, Auckland studying a Bachelor of Laws

Michelle Ellis from Otara, Auckland studying a Bachelor of Health Science majoring in Nursing and Midwifery

Gene Lee Genesis Jones from Pakuranga, Auckland studying a Bachelor of Health Science majoring in Nursing

Faava Leong Tuigamala from Otara, Auckland studying a Bachelor of Health Science majoring in Nursing

Ofaloto-Ki-Alalate Jr Talakai from Pukekohe, Auckland studying a Bachelor of Arts

Helen Debbie Wilson from Otara, Auckland studying a Bachelor of Laws

Emmette Tupou Michael Gray from Mangere, Auckland studying a Bachelor of Health Science majoring in Nursing

Salome Veteange Paea from Otahuhu, Auckland studying a Bachelor of Arts

Thu Nguyen from Otahuhu, Auckland studying a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Criminology

Ana Siafolau from Manurewa, Auckland studying a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Japanese

The scholarship is open to Year 13 students who are New Zealand citizens and have attended a secondary school in New Zealand for at least two years prior to applying.

Annual renewal of the scholarship is dependent on the satisfactory academic progress of each scholarship recipient.

For more information on the eligibility criteria, application requirements, selection process and conditions, or to apply, visit www.aut.ac.nz/first-in-family, or email scholars@aut.ac.nz.

About the Woolf Fisher Trust

The late Sir Woolf Fisher was a passionate supporter of education in New Zealand. In 1960, he founded the Woolf Fisher Trust for the advancement of scientific and general education in New Zealand through its prestigious fellowships and scholarships. The trustees hope that recipients of their fellowships and scholarships will demonstrate some of the qualities which Sir Woolf himself embodied in his successful career as an industrial pioneer: integrity, leadership, boldness of vision and exceptional keenness and capacity for work.

