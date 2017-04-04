MIL OSI – Source: University of Otago – Release/Statement

Headline: 2017 Canon scholarships awarded

Tuesday, 4 April 2017 2:04pm

The 2017 Canon Scholarship recipients. Photo: Sharron Bennett.

Twenty four elite undergraduate commerce students from the University of Otago Business School have been awarded Canon Excellence Award Scholarships.

The scholarships are an annual award, presented to the top undergraduate students on the prestigious Dean’s List for the best BCom students in each year.

The students, who were presented with certificates at a ceremony at the University, will receive $1,000 towards their studies.

Professor Robin Gauld, Dean of the Otago Business School said the awards celebrate academic excellence. “These students, some of whom also received the scholarship last year, are from throughout New Zealand, many combining their commerce studies with other degrees. They are at the top of their field; we’re proud to be recognising their efforts and in awe of what they have already achieved.”

His advice to the students was to continue to use their skills to be a force for good.

Canon New Zealand Ltd National Sales Manager Tony Phibbs said Canon is thrilled to be acknowledging a passion for excellence.

The 2017 recipients are:

Alice Averill

Andy Black

Jacob Bird

Chris Brokenshire

Nick Brokenshire

Tom Caughley

Winson Cheok

Freddie Cleverley

Harry Flett

Anna Glier

Scott Herbert

Sian Horn

Ben Hurley

Hanlin Johnstone

Cam Keelty

Kate Kenna

Rohan Luthra

Hugh Mooney

Hugh Nixon

Moriah Osborne

Rhianne Price

Han Sun

Nicole Warren

Josh Watson

