Headline: Update – investigation into art theft, Parnell

Statement to be attributed to Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police

Police investigating the ram-raid burglary and theft of two expensive paintings in Parnell over the weekend are releasing CCTV images of the two offenders and the car they left in (images attached to this release, please go to the police website to download the full images)

The offenders are described as the following;

Offender 1

Male, pale skin, medium build, 20 – 30 years old

Black hat with white logo on the front

Black sweatshirt with white logo

Red or orange bandana

Black gloves

Black shorts

White ankle socks

Black shoes with white sole and red or orange lacing

Offender 2

Male, taller than offender 1; skinny to medium build; 20 – 30 yrs

Black hooded sweat shirt with zip up the middle and pockets

Light coloured bandana

Black gloves

Black trousers/track pants with white stripe down sides

Dark coloured shoes with white soles

Vehicle

Believed to be a white 2016 Holden Commodore.

“If you recognise any of these men – even if you suspect it could be someone you know, please get in touch with us. Equally, if you have any information about the whereabouts of these paintings, please call us” says Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police .

Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6832.

Anonymous info can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

