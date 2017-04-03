MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Update – investigation into art theft, Parnell – rnzngin Fifth Estate
Headline: Update – investigation into art theft, Parnell
Monday, 3 April 2017 – 3:10pm
Statement to be attributed to Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police
Police investigating the ram-raid burglary and theft of two expensive paintings in Parnell over the weekend are releasing CCTV images of the two offenders and the car they left in (images attached to this release, please go to the police website to download the full images)
The offenders are described as the following;
Offender 1
Male, pale skin, medium build, 20 – 30 years old
Black hat with white logo on the front
Black sweatshirt with white logo
Red or orange bandana
Black gloves
Black shorts
White ankle socks
Black shoes with white sole and red or orange lacing
Offender 2
Male, taller than offender 1; skinny to medium build; 20 – 30 yrs
Black hooded sweat shirt with zip up the middle and pockets
Light coloured bandana
Black gloves
Black trousers/track pants with white stripe down sides
Dark coloured shoes with white soles
Vehicle
Believed to be a white 2016 Holden Commodore.
“If you recognise any of these men – even if you suspect it could be someone you know, please get in touch with us. Equally, if you have any information about the whereabouts of these paintings, please call us” says Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police .
Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6832.
Anonymous info can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
