Two arrested following Auckland pursuit – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Two arrested following Auckland pursuit

Please attribute to Inspector Kerry Watson, Auckland Metropolitan commander:

Police have arrested two people following a fleeing driver incident across Auckland this afternoon.

At approximately 3:20pm today, a vehicle linked to a burglary at an Epsom address earlier in the day, was observed by Police being driven in an extremely dangerous manner on Great South Road in Penrose.

Police attempted to pull over the vehicle, a silver Mazda MPV stolen from Auckland city, but the driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver continued towards Counties Manukau, via Pakuranga, and at one point the occupants threw a flat screen television out of the window and onto the road.

Due to the risks involved, all Police patrols pulled out of sight of the vehicle and began putting cordons in place in numerous directions, while the Eagle Helicopter followed from overhead.

The car was observed by Eagle driving at high speeds on Ti Rakau Drive and went on to clip a vehicle on Te Irirangi Drive. At one stage it drove through a school area and came alarmingly close to pedestrians.

As Eagle followed the vehicle, Counties Manukau staff laid spikes on Cavendish Drive.

At approximately 3:40pm the car drove over the spikes and came to a stop shortly after hitting two parked cars, near Lambie Drive.

Police approached the car and arrested two occupants. They are both in custody and will face a number of charges.

Police is extremely disappointed these people thought it was acceptable to behave in this manner and endanger the lives of members of the public.

We are very grateful this incident didn’t play out differently and will be sure to hold these offenders to account for their actions.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed this vehicle driving across Auckland today contacts us immediately as their information could be helpful to our investigation.

People can contact their local Police station, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

