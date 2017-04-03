Tagata Pasifika goes down memory lane – 30 years of broadcasting

MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ

Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz

For three decades Tagata Pasifika has been telling the stories of Pasifika people in Aotearoa and abroad.

A weekend special of the popular programme took the audience back down memory lane – where it all began, with the help from some familiar faces.

It marks turning 30 tomorrow.

The TVNZ-founded programme — now owned and produced by Sunpix — has been delivering the New Zealand Pacific news each week for three decades.

Made for the show’s 20th anniversary, this one hour special is hosted by actor Robbie Magasiva and discus champ Beatrice Faumuina.

Among those interviewed are Foufou Susana Hukui, a founding presenter and producer.

“The community got together and wanted to produce a family programme — a magazine programme,” she says.

Presenters past and present surveyed changes in the Aotearoa Pasifika community over the show’s run — from education, arts and culture (Ardijah, OMC and the Naked Samoans), to political pioneers (Mark Gosche, Winnie Laban), and sports heroes (All Black icons Jones, Lomu and Umaga).

Among those also paying tribute to the show’s importance are Helen Clark and singer Annie Crummer.

The rescreening of the programme is presented by Marama Papau and John Pulu, a star graduate from Auckland University of Technology.

Foufou Susana Hukui … one of the Tagata Pasifika “originals”. Image: TP video frame

