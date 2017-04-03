MIL OSI – Source: Press Release Service – Release/Statement

Headline: STAAH launches Gift Voucher Engine

(PR.co.nz) The latest from STAAH’s stellar range of products that improve hotels’ online distribution and maximise revenue, Gift Voucher Engine is simple to use and easy to install. It allows hospitality businesses to sell gift or cash vouchers on their own website or from the front desk. By using this product, hotels can manage their own gift promotions and payments directly, generating much-needed additional revenues.

Gift Voucher Engine is fully customisable to suit a property’s unique needs. Its modern, intuitive design is suitable for any device. Once integrated, it instantly generates bespoke e-vouchers with a unique customer code, which can be easily entered at time of redemption and will automatically update the system.

“Gift cards are very lucrative for properties looking to boost their revenue – particularly during the low business periods – and promote customer loyalty,” says Edwin Saldanha, Head of Sales, STAAH Ltd. “However the typical cumbersome back-end management associated with such schemes has kept businesses at bay from fully integrating it in their marketing toolkits.”

“Gift Voucher Engine is an effective and efficient solution that reduces time spent processing gift voucher sales, while enhancing guest experience.”

With this product STAAH has become a pioneer in New Zealand for developing a gift voucher system that has been designed to meet the unique needs of hospitality businesses, particularly accommodation providers. The Gift Voucher Engine is already being successfully used across properties around the world, including the Heritage Group, Bawa Group of Hotels, Mayfair Hotels & Resorts and CPG Hotels.

“You don’t have to be a user of our channel manager or booking engine to reap the benefits of Gift Voucher Engine,” says Saldanha. “It is completely flexible to seamlessly integrate with your existing system.”

About STAAH Ltd

STAAH Limited is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers to maximise online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services. For more information visit: staah.com.

KEY STAAH FACTS

– Processing more than 700,000* room nights every month (4.5 million bookings* annually) for more than 3500 accommodation providers*.

– More than 200 integrations* with OTAs, GDS, payment gateways and other critical suppliers to power the distribution.

*STAAH 2016 Data

