Loading…
You are here:  Home  >  24/7  >  Current Article

SH1 in Blenheim closed due to house fire – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Published By   /   April 3, 2017  /   Comments Off on SH1 in Blenheim closed due to house fire – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: SH1 in Blenheim closed due to house fire – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: SH1 in Blenheim closed due to house fire

Monday, 3 April 2017 – 7:53pm

State Highway One between Lybster Street and Alabama Road is currently closed due to a house fire.

Emergency services are in attendance after receiving reports of the fire at approximately 7pm. 

Diversions will in put in place shortly. 

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email