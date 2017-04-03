SH1 in Blenheim closed due to house fire – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: SH1 in Blenheim closed due to house fire
Monday, 3 April 2017 – 7:53pm
State Highway One between Lybster Street and Alabama Road is currently closed due to a house fire.
Emergency services are in attendance after receiving reports of the fire at approximately 7pm.
Diversions will in put in place shortly.
