MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: SH1 in Blenheim closed due to house fire – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: SH1 in Blenheim closed due to house fire

State Highway One between Lybster Street and Alabama Road is currently closed due to a house fire.

Emergency services are in attendance after receiving reports of the fire at approximately 7pm.

Diversions will in put in place shortly.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre