MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Seven people charged after synthetic cannabis operation in Avondale – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Seven people charged after synthetic cannabis operation in Avondale

Seven people have been charged with a range of offences, following a Police operation targeting the sale and distribution of synthetic cannabis in Avondale.

A total of five residential addresses were searched as part of this morning’s operation.

Synthetic cannabis, cannabis, cash, a shotgun and ammunition were all seized during the searches.

At one address, bags of synthetic cannabis were found in the roof cavity of the house (pictures included)

One of the five properties was also searched by Police last Thursday as part of this investigation and two people were charged.

As a result of this morning’s activities and last Thursday’s search warrant the following persons are facing these charges;

· 40 year-old woman charged with possession of synthetic cannabis for supply

· 37 year-old woman charged with possession of synthetic cannabis for supply, possession of cannabis, permits premises to be used for drug offences, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine utensils, breach of bail

· 22 year-old man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm

· 21 year-old man charged with possession of cannabis for supply

· 20 year-old man charged with possession of cannabis

· 18 year-old man charged with possession of utensils

· 44 year-old man charged with being a party to possession for supply of synthetic cannabis

“Our investigations into alleged drug dealing from this area have been ongoing for some time. This is a good community and they should not have to tolerate this type of behaviour” says Inspector Jacqui Whittaker.

“This is an area with lots of young families and children, we are committed to ensuring that everyone in this area is safe and feels safe, and that the kids living here have a happy and positive neighbourhood” she says.

“I’d like to thank the residents for their patience this morning, we know it can be a bit scary seeing lots of Police in your area, but we are committed to making Avondale a safe place for all residents, and I hope this morning’s arrests send a clear message that there is no place for this activity in this community” says Inspector Whittaker.

ENDS

Media: Inspector Whittaker is available for interview between 1-3pm today. Please call Beth to book a time. This will be the only opportunity to speak to her on this operation.

Beth Bates/NZ Police