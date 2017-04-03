MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Police operation underway in Avondale

A pre-planned Police operation is currently underway in three Avondale streets this morning.

Search warrants are being carried out on a number of addresses in Bellgrove Place, Victor Street and Sceptre Street.

The operation relates to the sale and distribution of synthetic cannabis.

Further updates will be provided throughout the morning.

Media: Please note at this stage we are not able to do interviews but there will be an opportunity to do this later in the day.

Beth Bates/NZ Police