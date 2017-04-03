MIL OSI –

Headline: NIWA partners with Sir Peter Blake Trust to benefit young New Zealanders

NIWA has signed a major new sponsorship agreement with the Sir Peter Blake Trust.

As Principal Science Partner of the Sir Peter Blake Trust, NIWA will work with the Trust to deliver high quality leadership programmes and adventures to engage and educate young New Zealanders in science.

“Together, we aim to develop the next generation of New Zealand leaders who can help enable the sustainable management and development of New Zealand’s natural resources”, says NIWA Chief Executive John Morgan.

The partnership also aims to increase awareness and appreciation of science in all New Zealanders by sharing inspiring and engaging content.

“With NIWA as the Principal Science Partner we believe we can achieve more and make a lasting and positive impact for New Zealand through our combined expertise, networks and communication channels”, said Sir Peter Blake Trust Chief Executive Shelley Campbell.

NIWA is already involved with the very successful Blake Ambassador programme which provides opportunities for young New Zealanders to work on projects in Antarctica, the Southern Ocean and New Zealand to advance understanding and address some of the big environmental questions and challenges facing society, and this will continue with up to six NIWA/Blake Ambassadors annually.

