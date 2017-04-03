New Zealand Business: FONTERRA MAKES A SPLASH AT CHI NA’S LARGEST FOOD INGREDIENTS SHOW

MIL OSI – Headline: FONTERRA MAKES A SPLASH AT CHINA’S LARGEST FOOD INGREDIENTS SHOW

Fonterra’s NZMP dairy ingredients business has made a splash at China’s largest food ingredients trade show in Shanghai, launching three dairy ingredients and bringing New Zealand’s dairy story to life for customers through a 360° immersive virtual reality experience.

One of the world’s foremost food ingredients events, the three-day Food Ingredients China 2017 event attracted more than 100,000 customers from all over the world.

Fonterra announced the launch of NZMP Gold Whole Milk Powder for UHT, NZMP Tasty Cheese Powder and NZMP Butter Concentrate products at the event.

Fonterra President NZMP Greater China, South and East Asia Teh-Han Chow said, “We have developed these NZMP ingredients in response to strong customer demand for innovative, high quality dairy nutrition solutions. China is an important market and it was great to launch the ingredients at Food Ingredients China, with many of our key Chinese customers in attendance.”

· NZMP Gold Whole Milk Powder for UHT helps customers improve manufacturing efficiency for UHT milk products by reducing the rate of product fouling and improves shelf-life stability, while delivering a natural, creamy flavour.

· NZMP Tasty Cheese Powder is made from natural cheese, milk solids and other functional ingredients. It is specifically formulated to deliver a consistent full-bodied cheddar cheese flavour and functionality that can be used in a variety of convenience applications such as pasta and sauces, home meals and dips.

· Butter Concentrate, made from cream and milk fat, is a natural ingredient that can be used in a wide range of food products, bringing a concentrated caramelised aroma and taste to foods.

Visitors to the NZMP stand were invited to participate in the NZMP Virtual Reality experience, using a headset to follow the journey of New Zealand dairy from its farm origins through to the shipping of NZMP ingredients to overseas markets.

Mr Chow said that NZMP has been quick to use the cutting-edge technology, which is only just entering the mainstream as a communications tool, to bring the Fonterra dairy story to life.

“We are always keen to use new technology to expand the way we connect with our customers and enable them to see for themselves how NZMP transforms farmers’ milk into world-class dairy products for customers around the globe.”

Visitors were also invited to taste food samples made with NZMP products such as cheese, milk powder, cheese powder and milk proteins.

“Fonterra has a long history of partnering with Asian food and beverage companies and participating in the Shanghai event was a great way to share the company’s expertise in science and innovation with the region,” Mr Chow said.

About NZMP

NZMP is the dairy ingredients brand of Fonterra. Trusted globally, NZMP ingredients are sold in more than 100 countries and can be found at the heart of some of the world’s most famous food and nutrition brands. NZMP has one of the broadest ranges of ingredients in the dairy industry, providing hundreds of solutions to meet the needs of customers every day.

Backed by Fonterra’s New Zealand grass-fed farming heritage and expertise, world-class processing and leading quality standards, NZMP ingredients deliver real market advantage, trusted for their high performance and exceptional quality.

About Fonterra

We’re a global dairy nutrition company owned by 10,500 farmers and their families. We’ve built our expertise on the legacy of the thousands of farmers who’ve made New Zealand a world leader in dairy. With a can-do attitude and a collaborative spirit, we’re a world leading dairy exporter. Our 22,000 people share the goodness of dairy nutrition with the world through our innovative consumer, foodservice and ingredient solutions brands, and our farming and processing operations across four continents.

