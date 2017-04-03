MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: NAME RELEASE – Makikihi crash Friday 31 March – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: NAME RELEASE – Makikihi crash Friday 31 March

Police can now release the name of the man who died as a result of a crash between a car and a truck near Makikihi, South Canterbury on Friday.

He was 29-year-old Todd Samuel Kevin Melhop of Mosgiel.

Police’s sympathies are with Mr Melhop’s friends and family at this difficult time.

The Serious Crash Unit continue to investigate the crash.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre