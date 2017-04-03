Name Release – Fatal crash on SH2, Mangatawhiri, 28 March 2017 – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Loading…
April 3, 2017

Headline: Name Release – Fatal crash on SH2, Mangatawhiri, 28 March 2017

Monday, 3 April 2017 – 12:31pm

Please attribute to Constable Sally Bagnall

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash that occurred on SH2 in Mangatawhiri on 28 March 2017 involving a truck and a car. 

The driver of the car was 29-year-old Brenton Paul Hughes of Browns Bay.      

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Hughes’ family.

