Name Release – Fatal crash on SH2, Mangatawhiri, 28 March 2017 – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Name Release – Fatal crash on SH2, Mangatawhiri, 28 March 2017
Monday, 3 April 2017 – 12:31pm
Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash that occurred on SH2 in Mangatawhiri on 28 March 2017 involving a truck and a car.
The driver of the car was 29-year-old Brenton Paul Hughes of Browns Bay.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Hughes’ family.
