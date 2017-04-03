Name Release – Fatal crash on SH2, Mangatawhiri, 28 March 2017 – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Name Release – Fatal crash on SH2, Mangatawhiri, 28 March 2017

Headline: Name Release – Fatal crash on SH2, Mangatawhiri, 28 March 2017

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash that occurred on SH2 in Mangatawhiri on 28 March 2017 involving a truck and a car.

The driver of the car was 29-year-old Brenton Paul Hughes of Browns Bay.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Hughes’ family.

