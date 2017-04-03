Mumps in Auckland – update 03/04/2017 > ARPHS

MIL OSI – Source: Auckland Regional Public Health Service – Release/Statement

Since 01 January 2017, Auckland has received 39 notifications of mumps, with most arising in West Auckland. The age range of affected persons is 5 months to 51 years with over half occurring among students aged 10 to 19 years.

As in other countries where large school and tertiary institution outbreaks have occurred, the potential for major disruption to student learning is a concern.

Immunisation with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to protect against mumps. Practising good hand hygiene and cough etiquette is also important.

To minimise the spread of mumps, follow the hand hygiene rules and cover your cough and sneeze the correct way:

