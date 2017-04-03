MIL OSI – Source: Amnesty International NZ – Release/Statement

Headline: Malaysia: ‘Staggering’ death rate of refugees and migrants in custody must be investigated

Following the disclosure that more than 100 refugees and migrants died in Malaysia’s immigration detention centres in the past two years, Josef Benedict, Amnesty International’s Campaigns Director for Southeast Asia, said:“The staggering death toll in Malaysia’s immigration centres – which includes fatalities caused by beatings and disease – exposes the appalling conditions faced by refugees and migrants detained in the country.

“The safety and care of detainees must be a priority for immigration authorities, especially access to adequate healthcare and sanitation. Currently, conditions in these centres may amount to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.”

“The Malaysian government must conduct prompt, independent and effective investigations into every death in custody in its immigration detention centres and comprehensively review conditions of detention, ensuring that the relevant authorities responsible are held to account.”

Of the 118 people recorded as dying in 2015 and 2016, 63 were from Myanmar.

