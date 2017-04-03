MIL OSI –
Headline: Maintaining the safety of Kiwis and our environment
3 April 2017
The
Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is seeking submissions on a
consultation paper for transitional regulations made under the Hazardous
Substances and New Organisms (HSNO) Act.
Changes
were made to the HSNO Act as part of the Government’s Health and Safety
Reform. Part of these changes include moving the workplace hazardous substance
rules from HSNO to the Health and Safety at Work Act (HSWA).
Moving these requirements has created some gaps in the
rules. To fill these gaps, specific rules are being set in the Hazardous
Property Controls (HPC) Notice. To make sure these gap filling rules are in
place for all existing HSNO approvals when the HPC Notice becomes law (expected
December 2017), transitional regulations are needed under HSNO.
EPA General Manager Siobhan Quayle says “The new
regulations are needed to make sure the gap filling rules we’re including in
the HPC Notice are in effect for all currently approved substances when the new
regime becomes law in December. They’ll make sure we maintain the same level of
safety we have now, protecting people and our environment.”
The EPA is seeking public feedback and comment on the
proposals set out in a consultation document to inform the development of the
transitional regulations.
The transitional regulations will be developed by the
Ministry for the Environment (MfE).
