Headline: Maintaining the safety of Kiwis and our environment

3 April 2017

​The

Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is seeking submissions on a

consultation paper for transitional regulations made under the Hazardous

Substances and New Organisms (HSNO) Act.

Changes

were made to the HSNO Act as part of the Government’s Health and Safety

Reform. Part of these changes include moving the workplace hazardous substance

rules from HSNO to the Health and Safety at Work Act (HSWA).

Moving these requirements has created some gaps in the

rules. To fill these gaps, specific rules are being set in the Hazardous

Property Controls (HPC) Notice. To make sure these gap filling rules are in

place for all existing HSNO approvals when the HPC Notice becomes law (expected

December 2017), transitional regulations are needed under HSNO.

EPA General Manager Siobhan Quayle says “The new

regulations are needed to make sure the gap filling rules we’re including in

the HPC Notice are in effect for all currently approved substances when the new

regime becomes law in December. They’ll make sure we maintain the same level of

safety we have now, protecting people and our environment.”

The EPA is seeking public feedback and comment on the

proposals set out in a consultation document to inform the development of the

transitional regulations.

The transitional regulations will be developed by the

Ministry for the Environment (MfE).

