MIL OSI – Source: Logitech – Release/Statement

Headline: Logitech Awarded Nine Red Dot 2017 Product Design Awards

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced that it won nine Red

Dot 2017 Product Design Awards. This is the fifth consecutive year that

Red Dot has recognized Logitech for excellence in product design. This

year’s total wins ties Logitech’s company record set last year and

includes a prestigious “Best of the Best” Red Dot Product Design Award

in Computer and Information Technology for the Logitech K780

Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard, the top Red Dot Award for groundbreaking

design reserved for the best product in each category.

The 2017 award-winning products include:

“We’ve taken an integrated approach to Design, and these awards from Red

Dot further validate our mission to foster world-class design

capability,” said Alastair Curtis, Logitech Chief Design Officer. “Our

obsession with the consumer has worked its way into the heart of

Logitech.”

Founded in 1954, the Red Dot Award: Product Design competition appraises

the best products of the year from all over the world. Honoring a select

group of products out of the thousands entered each year, Red Dot

winners are chosen by an international jury who seeks to find products

that significantly stand out for having exceptional design.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people’s lives,

connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Over 35

years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now

it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together

through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Jaybird,

Logitech

G and Ultimate

Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland,

Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss

Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find

Logitech at www.logitech.com,

the company

blog or @Logitech.

