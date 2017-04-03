MIL OSI – Source: Logitech – Release/Statement
Headline: Logitech Awarded Nine Red Dot 2017 Product Design Awards
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced that it won nine Red
Dot 2017 Product Design Awards. This is the fifth consecutive year that
Red Dot has recognized Logitech for excellence in product design. This
year’s total wins ties Logitech’s company record set last year and
includes a prestigious “Best of the Best” Red Dot Product Design Award
in Computer and Information Technology for the Logitech K780
Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard, the top Red Dot Award for groundbreaking
design reserved for the best product in each category.
The 2017 award-winning products include:
“We’ve taken an integrated approach to Design, and these awards from Red
Dot further validate our mission to foster world-class design
capability,” said Alastair Curtis, Logitech Chief Design Officer. “Our
obsession with the consumer has worked its way into the heart of
Logitech.”
Founded in 1954, the Red Dot Award: Product Design competition appraises
the best products of the year from all over the world. Honoring a select
group of products out of the thousands entered each year, Red Dot
winners are chosen by an international jury who seeks to find products
that significantly stand out for having exceptional design.
