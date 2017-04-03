MIL OSI –

Source: University Of Auckland – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Finalists announced for 10th Anniversary Graduation Gala concert

The University of Auckland is delighted to announce the three finalists in the 2017 Graduation Gala Concerto Competition. They are Sara Lee (piano), Julie Park (viola), and Joella Pinto (violin), all performance students from the School of Music.

This year is the 10th anniversary of the popular free concert, held in the Town Hall, which marks the end of May Graduation at the University of Auckland.

The three finalists were selected from 21 musicians following two preliminary rounds of competition held over two days.

For the upcoming concert and final round, each of the three outstanding musicians will perform in front of an audience of more than 1500 people in a bid to win the first prize of $6,000 as well as the chance to advance their solo careers.

The total prize pool this year is $15,000, with second place receiving $4,000 and third $3,000. There is also an additional development prize of $2,000.

Each finalist will play movements from a concerto accompanied by the University of Auckland Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Professor Uwe Grodd.

Sara Lee will perform the first movement from Tchaikovsky’s much loved first Piano Concerto in B flat minor, Julie Park the outer movements from the Concerto for Viola and Orchestra in G minor by Cecil Forsyth; and Joella Pinto will play the first movement of the Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35 by Tchaikovsky.

The winner will be chosen by a judging panel consisting of Associate Professor Helene Pohl, New Zealand School of Music, Victoria University of Wellington; Professor Terence Dennis, Co-ordinator of Classical Music Performance, University of Otago; and Associate Professor Martin Rummel, Head of School of Music, University of Auckland.

A special feature of this year’s concert will the opening performance by the University of Auckland Massed Choir, directed by Associate Professor Karen Grylls, of Tempus est Iocundum from Carmina Burana by Carl Orff.

“The Graduation Gala Concerto Competition showcases some of the School of Music’s most talented performers and provides an opportunity for them to gain experience as soloists”, says Associate Professor Martin Rummel, Head of the School of Music. “The concert is not only a highlight for the Auckland community, but also within the academic life of the University of Auckland. I am happy that the School of Music has been able to make such a significant contribution to the graduation festivities for ten years now and look forward to many more to come.”

The University of Auckland 10th Anniversary Graduation Gala Concerto Competition will be held on Thursday 4 May at the Auckland Town Hall, 303 Queen Street, Auckland Central, at 7.30pm. Admission is free; patrons are strongly advised to arrive early to be assured of admission.

Visit the Graduation Gala website www.creative.auckland.ac.nz/gradgala

