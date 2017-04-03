MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Fatal microlight crash – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Name release: Fatal microlight crash

Police are now in a position to release the names of the two people killed in the microlight crash at Kaka Point in the Catlins yesterday.

They were 30-year-old Thomas John Evans and 26-year-old Jenna Frances Craig, both of south Otago.

Their families have asked for media outlets to please respect their privacy at this time of mourning.

The Civil Aviation Authority have arrived at the crash scene and begun their scene examination, which is likely to take two days.

The matter will involve a joint Police and CAA investigation and will be overseen by the Coroner.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media centre