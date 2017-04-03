Delays expected following crash on Wellington Urban Motorway – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Delays expected following crash on Wellington Urban Motorway

Northbound traffic heading out of Wellington will be diverted at Tinakori Road off-ramp on State Highway One following a crash.

Emergency services were called at approximately 5:30pm to reports of a crash involving multiple cars.

The driver of one of the vehicles is currently receiving medical treatment on the scene.

Serious Crash Unit have been notified.

Police are advising motorists to expect delays, take alternative routes or postpone travel.

