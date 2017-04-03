MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Crash on SH1 Ngauranga Gorge – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Crash on SH1 Ngauranga Gorge

State Highway One is down to two lanes near Tyers Road in Ngauranga Gorge following a crash involving two cars and a truck.

The accident happened at about 12.45pm. The fast lane is expected to be closed for up to an hour, until tow trucks have arrived to remove the vehicles.

Traffic is still flowing but motorists are advised to expect delays.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre