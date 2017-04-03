Crash blocking southbound lanes on Northern Motorway – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Crash blocking southbound lanes on Northern Motorway
Monday, 3 April 2017 – 1:00pm
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving at least three vehicles southbound on the Northern Motorway at the Fanshaw Street exit.
Two centre southbound lanes are blocked to the Port and Cook Street Exits as well as access to the North Western Motorway.
color:#333333″>
One person is reported to be in a serious condition and another has moderate injuries.
Police advise motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
color:#333333″>Police, Fire Service and Ambulance are in attendance.
color:#333333″>No further information is available at this early stage.
color:#333333″>
