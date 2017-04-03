MIL OSI –

Headline: April Falls update 2017

Open Book

As part of a suite of April Falls-focused activities, the Commission has published an Open Book on falls, which summarises four falls events, local review findings and recommendations or actions resulting from review. Each incident reviewed include comments from the Commission’s Reducing Harm from Falls programme clinical lead, Sandy Blake. Providers reading this can take the lessons learned and apply them to their own falls prevention activities.

Atlas of Healthcare Variation falls domain – data release and associated workbook

The Commission has updated the Atlas of Healthcare Variation falls domain, and associated workbook, with 2015 data.

The Atlas displays easy-to-use maps, graphs, tables and commentaries that highlight variations by geographic area in the provision and use of specific health services and health outcomes. It is designed to prompt debate and raise questions about health service use and provision among clinicians, users and providers of health services about why any differences exist, and to stimulate improvement through this debate.

The falls domain gives clinicians, patients and their families/whānau, and providers an overview on the prevalence of falls in people aged 50 and over, including those treated in the community and in hospital.

The update released today shows the following.

In 2015, 217,000 people aged 50 and over had one or more ACC claims accepted for a fall-related injury.

This was a significant increase, from 170,000 claims in 2011.

Of people aged 85 and over, 26 percent had at least one ACC claim due to a fall in 2015.

This equated to 58 ACC claims per day among those aged 85 and over.

Of people aged 50 and over, 25,800 were admitted to hospital with a fall in 2015. Older people and women had higher admission rates.

Those aged 85 and over had eight times more admissions than those aged 65–74 and 16 times more admissions than those aged 50–64 years.

Seventy-eight percent of all people attending hospital after a fall (which equates to 20,100 people) stayed for more than a day.

Between July 2013 and 31 December 2016, there were 85 fewer in-hospital falls resulting in fractured hips.

Anne-Marie Hill seminars

On Monday 3 April, the first of four FallStop seminars takes place in Dunedin. The four events have sold out. For those who missed out, we are recording the Wellington session and will makes this available on our website as soon as possible.

Regional and local preparations/efforts

Don’t forget that entries for the April Falls 2017 display competition open on 1 April 2017 and close on 30 April 2017. Please send entries to gabrielle.nicholson@hqsc.govt.nz.

Also, please go social-media crazy with your April Falls efforts and use the hash tag #AprilFallsNZ on all your Facebook, Instagram and Twitter posts. We’d love you to share Commission posts too.

South Canterbury DHB are leading the charge in getting prepared for April Falls and keeping the Commission informed about their plans and efforts.

