Anzac Day 2017 Rome

On Tuesday 25 April 2017, a joint New Zealand and Australian Ceremony will be held at the Rome War Cemetery in commemoration of the anniversary of the landing, in 1915, of soldiers from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps on the beaches of Gallipoli.

The Ceremony will begin at 9.00 am at the Rome War Cemetery located on Via Nicola Zabaglia, Rome.

An informal reception will follow the service at the New Zealand Embassy, Via Clitunno 44. For security reasons, an RSVP is mandatory for those wishing to attend the reception. RSVP to

