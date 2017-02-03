Update – missing swimmer in the Hutt River – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Update – missing swimmer in the Hutt River

This statement can be attributed to Sergeant Anthony Harmer.

Police are continuing to search the Hutt River and Wellington Harbour for a 19-year-old local man.

The search is currently focused on the river mouth and harbour and the river banks. A drone was deployed earlier to search areas where people are unable to reach.

The dive squad has not been deployed as the current condition of the river is too dangerous.

The man and a friend had decided to go for a swim when the river was very swollen following a large amount of rain in the Wellington region.

The area where they were swimming is not typically a popular spot as it is very deep, wide and the currents can be unpredictable.

Police have established that these two men spoke to a man and woman in the Belmont Domain area at some stage last night and ask this couple to call Police on 04 381 2000.

If anyone else spoke to two young men in the Belmont Domain area last night, we ask they also come forward.

The search effort is being aided by Wellington Land Search & Rescue, the Hutt Community Emergency Response Team, Upper Hutt Community Rescue, Wellington Coast Guard, Wellington Harbour Rangers, and New Zealand Fire Service.

Police ask members of the public to avoid the river area at the moment so that staff can concentrate on the search. The river is still very high with a fast moving current so is not safe for swimming.

