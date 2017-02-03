MIL OSI – Source: Auckland Regional Public Health Service – Release/Statement

Headline: There were five in the bed… and Acute Rheumatic Fever > ARPHS

January 2017 Rheumatic Fever Update





In the 1930’s a study in army barracks found that if beds were spaced further apart (~1m between people) and ventilation improved, then the rate of rheumatic fever dropped.* In the 1980’s a link was found between sleeping in a bed with another person and rheumatic fever.**



What is the sleeping situation for people with rheumatic fever?



A New Zealand Study in 2012 found that 49% of people with Acute Rheumatic Fever (ARF) shared a bed with at least one other person, compared with 19% in the comparison group.***

Proportion of people who share a bed with someone



1 in 8 people diagnosed with ARF in 2012 shared a bed with three or more people.

Small houses with large or multiple families in them increase the chance that someone in the house will get a serious infectious illness from living in close quarters.



Here are some tips for keeping well in a busy and full household.





