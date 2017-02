MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: Sh 56 south west of Palmerston North

State Highway 56 (Opiki Road) south of Palmerston North is currently blocked after a truck has tipped.

No one was injured however the road is expected to be closed for some time.

There are diversions off SH 56 at Tiakitahuna Road and at SH 57.

