MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Serious crash on Cavendish Drive, Wiri – rnzngin Fifth Estate
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Serious crash on Cavendish Drive, Wiri
Friday, 3 February 2017 – 2:52pm
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Cavendish Drive, Wiri, off State Highway 20.
A car collided with the centre median barrier at approximately 2:10pm this afternoon, Friday 3 February, 2017.
One person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.
Cavendish Drive is closed between Nesdale Avenue and Glasgow Avenue.
While diversions are in place, motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible.
ENDS
Police Media Centre
—
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.