MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Serious crash on Cavendish Drive, Wiri – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Serious crash on Cavendish Drive, Wiri

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Cavendish Drive, Wiri, off State Highway 20.

A car collided with the centre median barrier at approximately 2:10pm this afternoon, Friday 3 February, 2017.

One person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

Cavendish Drive is closed between Nesdale Avenue and Glasgow Avenue.

While diversions are in place, motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible.

ENDS

Police Media Centre