MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Search for Carissa Avison suspended

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Iain Chapman, Area Investigations Manager for Auckland City:

Police have suspended the search for missing 21-year-old Auckland woman Carissa Avison, who has been missing for over a week.

Carissa’s last known movements were on Thursday 26 January 2017, when she received a ride from Holder Place to Coast Road in Muriwai, arriving at approximately 11am on Thursday 26 January 2017.

SAR has spent the last six days searching the Woodhill Forest area for her.

After carefully reviewing all information over the last week and completing a series of detail searches in areas where we believe Carissa may have been police have made the decision to suspend the search.

Should any further information come to light, this will be carefully reviewed and the search may be resumed.

We know that Woodhill Forest is a very busy recreational area and we continue to ask members of the public who may be in the area over the long weekend to get in touch with us if they see anything that may be relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Senior Sergeant Iain Chapman at Auckland Police on 09 302 6400 or report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Shelley Nahr/NZ Police