MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Release/Statement

Headline: Road repairs affecting SH1 Kamo Bypass Whangarei

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists the Kamo Bypass on State Highway 1 in Whangarei will be closed to traffic while road repairs are carried out later this month.

Work will be carried out on three separate occasions to improve the road surface.

Detours will be in place through Kamo during the road closure.

The work will take place in three phases:

Stage One – Bypass Closure

From 5.30am Sunday 12th February to 6am Monday 13th February.

To ensure the job can be done safely and to a high standard the Bypass will be closed to traffic for the duration of the work. A detour will be in place through Kamo to ensure the least disruption to our customers.

Stage Two – Bypass Nightworks

From 7pm Sunday 19th February to 6am Monday 20th February.

This work will continue for approx. 3 nights, aiming to be completed by Wednesday morning 6am 22nd February.

Stage Three – Kamo Intersection Nightworks

From 7pm Wednesday 22nd February to 6am Thursday 23rd February the traffic lights will be switched off and there’ll be manual traffic control.

This work is weather dependant and may have to be rescheduled and advice will be provided on Visual Messaging Signs in the area.

The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience to motorists while we carry out these repairs to make the highway safer and more resilient through this area.

Check the Transport Agency’s website: www.nzta.govt.nz (external link) for the latest highway information or sign up to www.onthemove.govt.nz (external link) for up-to-date information on what is happening on the route you plan to travel; Freephone 0800 4 HIGHWAYS for national and regional travel updates.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.