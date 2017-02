MIL OSI –

Source: Privacy Commissioner – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Privacy Commissioner’s report to the Minister of Justice under Section 26 of the Privacy Act

03/02/2017 9:00am

The Privacy Commissioner has a statutory responsibility to report periodically to Parliament on the functioning of the Act. The Privacy Commissioner’s latest report can be found here.

Read the media release here.

—

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.