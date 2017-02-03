Police seek missing Australian, Justin Richard Cooke – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Police seek missing Australian, Justin Richard Cooke

Police are seeking the public’s assistance for a missing Australian man who has not been heard from in nearly a month.

38-year-old Justin Richard Cooke arrived at Auckland Airport on 9 January, 2017.

Since then, he has not made contact with anyone back home.

Mr Cooke was intending to travel with a friend in New Zealand. Other details on his plans are unclear at this stage.

While Police are continuing with enquiries, we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr Cooke in New Zealand.

He is described as approximately 5ft 6” tall, with blue eyes and is often wearing the same hat pictured in the attached image.

Any information on his whereabouts or sightings of him should be reported to Police. Detective Sergeant Lisa Harrington can be reached at lisa.harrington@police.govt.nz

