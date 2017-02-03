MIL OSI – Source: ACT Party – Release/Statement

Headline: PM open to ACT’s ‘Waitangi Tour’ suggestion

The Prime Minister says ACT’s proposal to attend a different Waitangi ceremony each year is worth investigating, a development welcomed by ACT Leader David Seymour.

“When I first made the suggestion last year, the idea didn’t get much traction, but it appears that the new Prime Minister is open to abandoning the annual Te Tii Waitangi Day ceremony in favour of taking the Treaty on tour.

“Bill English is absolutely right to say the Treaty is relevant to people across the country, not just in the far north, and that marae across the country would appreciate the chance to host the Prime Minister on such a historic day.

“I’ll be attending the Prime Minister’s breakfast at Ōrākei Marae on Waitangi Day this year. Let’s hope that event marks the start of a nation-wide Waitangi tour, and an end to Te Tii’s annual monopoly on attention from the Government and media.”

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.