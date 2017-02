MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Opiki, Palmerston North – rnzngin Fifth Estate

State Highway 56 at Opiki, near Palmerston North, has now reopened following a truck rolling earlier today.

Police thanks motorists for their patience while diversions were in place.

