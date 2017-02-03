New Zealand Education: How can we live well on a finite planet?

MIL OSI –

It is rare for an economics text to become a best-seller, but when it was first published in 2009, Professor Tim Jackson’s Prosperity Without Growth – Foundations for the Economy of Tomorrow did just that.

How can we live well on a finite planet? Prof Jackson’s widely acclaimed challenge to conventional economics questioned the assumption of continued pursuit of economic growth and demonstrated that alternative, more sustainable development paths are possible.

This month, Prof Jackson will give a lunchtime public lecture in Christchurch, hosted by the University of Canterbury, discussing his landmark work on ecological economics, and launch the revised 2nd edition of Prosperity Without Growth.

He will discuss how much has changed in our new political and economic reality, and ask what we mean by a ‘post-growth’ economy.

“Prosperity isn’t just about earning more and having more, it consists in our ability to participate meaningfully in the life of society.”

A vital element, Prof Jackson argues, that has gone missing for ordinary people over recent decades.

“We must question the fundamental structures behind our economies before they will work for everyone.”

Tim Jackson is Professor of Sustainable Development at the University of Surrey, Director of the Centre for the Understanding of Sustainable Prosperity (CUSP) UK, and ESRC Professorial Fellow on Prosperity and Sustainability in the Green Economy (PASSAGE).

At the forefront of international debates on sustainability, he works closely with UK government, the United Nations, the European Commission, NGOs, private companies and foundations on sustainability. In 2016, Prof Jackson was awarded the Hillary Laureate for exceptional international leadership in sustainability. He is also an award-winning dramatist with numerous radio writing credits for the BBC. Prof Jackson’s travel has been made possible by the Hillary Institute.

The UC Sustainable Citizenship and Civic Imagination: Hei Puāwaitanga(SCCI) is delighted to host this public event with Prof Jackson, who is the SCCI group’s research colleague and director of their joint partnership project, within CUSP, the Centre for Understanding Sustainable Prosperity, UK.

Prosperity Without Growth: a free public lecture presented by Professor Tim Jackson, University of Surrey, Friday 17 February, 12noon to 1pm at The Piano Centre auditorium, 156 Armagh Street, Christchurch Register here to attend free.