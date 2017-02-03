MIL OSI –
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Missing diver in Dunedin
Friday, 3 February 2017 – 9:53pm
Police have suspended the search for a missing free diver in Sandfly Bay, Dunedin.
Police were notified at 6.55pm this evening that a man had not resurfaced while free diving.
A search and rescue operation was deployed, including a helicopter conducting an aerial search and Coastguard carrying out a search on sea.
Police have advised the man’s next of kin that he is missing and a search is underway. Support is being offered to them.
The search will resume in the morning.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre.
—
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.