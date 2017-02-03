MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Missing diver in Dunedin – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Missing diver in Dunedin

Police have suspended the search for a missing free diver in Sandfly Bay, Dunedin.

Police were notified at 6.55pm this evening that a man had not resurfaced while free diving.

A search and rescue operation was deployed, including a helicopter conducting an aerial search and Coastguard carrying out a search on sea.

Police have advised the man’s next of kin that he is missing and a search is underway. Support is being offered to them.

The search will resume in the morning.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.