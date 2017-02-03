Loading…
You are here:  Home  >  24/7 News  >  Current Article

Media Release: New papers on Youth Service, sugar taxes, surpluses and international income — The Treasury

Published By   /   February 3, 2017  /   Comments Off on Media Release: New papers on Youth Service, sugar taxes, surpluses and international income — The Treasury

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Treasury – Release/Statement

Headline: Media Release: New papers on Youth Service, sugar taxes, surpluses and international income — The Treasury

Page updated 3 Feb 2017

The Treasury has published six new Working Papers today, covering evaluation of the Youth Service, sugar taxes, fiscal consolidation, and generating international income.

See: New papers on Youth Service, sugar taxes, surpluses and international income (February 2017)

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email