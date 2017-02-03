MIL OSI – Source: Auckland Regional Public Health Service – Release/Statement

Headline: Measles alert for Singapore flight passengers > ARPHS

Travellers who arrived at Auckland International Airport on Air New Zealand flight NZ281 from Singapore at midnight on January 25 may have been exposed to measles, says the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS).

The passengers closest to the six-year-old boy were seated in rows 34 to 49.

Medical Officer of Health Dr David Sinclair says the boy was infectious while on the flight.

“It could be another five days before symptoms appear in other passengers but if anyone seated in those rows knows they don’t have immunity to measles they can be vaccinated, and that could prevent the symptoms developing,” he says.

He says any passengers on that flight who start to feel unwell should telephone their doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611-116 for advice.

“If you feel unwell, please don’t visit your doctor. It is important to call first, because measles is highly infectious and people with measles can infect others in the waiting room,” Dr Sinclair says.

ARPHS is attempting to contact all exposed people, checking whether they are susceptible to measles infection, and offering advice which includes further immunisation, or possibly isolation to avoid spreading the disease.

Measles is a serious illness. One in 10 people with measles need hospital treatment and the most serious cases can result in deafness or swelling of the brain. Dr Sinclair says measles is infectious before the rash appears and is one of the most infectious airborne diseases. Other passengers on the flight could also be infected.

“It is very easily transmitted from one person to another, possibly just from walking past the passenger with measles, or while sitting near them in the airport gate lounge.”

People most at risk of contracting the disease are those who have not had the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, or who have just had one dose of the vaccine. Anyone born before 1969 is likely to be immune to the disease without having had the vaccine.

“The only way to protect from measles and the best way to avoid its complications is to be fully vaccinated. My plea would be for parents and families to check that their children’s immunisations are up-to-date,” Dr Sinclair says.

How to protect you and your family against measles:

Make sure your children and family are fully immunised with two doses of the vaccine. Immunisation is the best protection against many diseases and complications.

Measles can’t be treated once you get it. The only way to prevent the disease is through immunisation.

Measles symptoms

Dr Sinclair, Medical Officer of Health for the Auckland Regional Public Health Service, says the time delay from being exposed to measles to developing symptoms is usually 8 -14 days, but can be up to 21 days. The typical symptoms of measles are:

The first symptoms are a fever, and one or more of a runny nose, cough and sore red eyes

Then after a few days a red blotchy rash comes on and lasts up to one week. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body

Children and adults with measles are often very sick.

“If you were on that flight and you detect any of those symptoms, please call your doctor, or call Healthline toll free at any hour of the day or night on 0800 611-116,” says Dr Sinclair.

People should not go directly to a doctor’s office or to an emergency department, because if they do have measles they might infect other people.

Dr Sinclair says: “Measles is now rare in New Zealand, thanks to immunisation. We had two big outbreaks in 2011 and 2014, each of which was started by people who were infected overseas. People tend to underestimate measles. The reality is it can be a nasty disease.”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Call Healthline 0800 611 116 for Free Health Advice

Healthline is a free 24-Hour Telephone Health Information Service for all families. The service is staffed by registered nurses who will assess your health needs, and give information and advice to help you decide on the best level of care. If you think you or someone in your care has measles

Prompt identification can help limit the spread of measles to others. If you or anyone in your care displays common symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, sore eyes and fever, followed by a raised red rash that starts on the face and moves to cover the rest of the body, seek immediate medical help – contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 or your local doctor.



Phone before visiting a doctor to minimise the spread of infection to others in the waiting room.

It is also important that if you suspect you may have measles, or you have had contact with someone suspected to have measles and you are not immune, that you remain in isolation to limit the spread of the disease. How do I know if I am immune?

People born before 1969 or who have received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) or who have had measles in the past are considered to be immune. Get immunised

Immunisation is the only effective way to protect against the disease. If you or any children in your care are not up to date with immunisations, then contact your doctor or practice nurse and arrange to catch up as soon as possible. MMR is given in two doses, normally at 15 months and 4 years of age giving over 95% protection. However, it’s never too late to get immunised. Language interpreters

Healthline has access to Language Line Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm. When you call Healthline during these hours, the nurse can usually arrange for an interpreter. Outside these hours Healthline uses other interpreter services as far as possible. It is not always possible to locate an interpreter in a particular language at short notice. Immunisation information

For more information call the Immunisation Advisory Centre free on 0800 IMMUNE (0800 466 863) or visit www.immune.org.nz.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.