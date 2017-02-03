MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: IWI achievement information released today

More information on the improvements in Māori student achievement has been released today by Education Minister Hekia Parata.

Based on information derived from the Ministry of Education’s Public Achievement Information (PAI) publications, the Iwi Education Profiles show iwi-by-iwi as well as rohe breakdowns of early childhood participation data and schooling achievement data.

“We know the iwi profiles have been well received by iwi and Hapu as well as the wider education sector,” says Ms Parata.

“They can be useful for iwi, schools, and Communities of Learning to identify specific educational challenges and target efforts to increase achievement.

“Quality information, especially over a period of years, is critical to understanding what’s working well for our children and young people as well as what more needs to be done to tackle education challenges.”

The latest Early Childhood Education participation rates among the three largest iwi, Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Porou and Ngāi Tahu, range from 93.1 to 97.5 percent. These, and other iwi, are tracking close to achieving the Government’s Better Public Service (BPS) target of 98 percent for ECE participation.

For all three iwi, NCEA Level 2 achievement rates have improved compared to 2014. Achievement rates for the three largest iwi in 2015 ranged from 69.4 percent to 76.6 percent, up from 66.9 to 72.9 percent in 2014.

“I am incredibly pleased with the progress that these profiles are showing”, says Ms Parata.

“However, there is still work to do to meet the Government’s target of 85 percent of 18 year olds achieving NCEA Level 2 or equivalent in 2017. There is also more work to be done to raise Māori achievement at all levels, to get to the point where there is no difference between the achievement levels of our children and young people regardless of their background.”

